The Belarusian defense ministry dismissed Warsaw's claims about border violations by Belarusian servicemen and their alleged involvement in the migration crisis as groundless, and accused the Polish authorities of politicizing the situation

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The Belarusian defense ministry dismissed Warsaw's claims about border violations by Belarusian servicemen and their alleged involvement in the migration crisis as groundless, and accused the Polish authorities of politicizing the situation.

"The Belarusian Ministry of Defence believes that accusations by the Polish side are groundless and unsubstantiated ... The Ministry of National Defence of the Republic of Poland is not aimed at constructively resolving the issue, it deliberately brings the current conflict� to the political level," the ministry wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

On Monday, Poland's defense ministry held a meeting with the Belarusian defense attache, Alexey Bortnik, about the "violations of the Polish border allegedly committed by Belarusian servicemen and their involvement in the migration crisis."

"No evidence recorded by objective control means was presented," the Belarusian Ministry of Defence continued.