Belarus' Defense Ministry Refutes Claims Of Plans For NATO Training Center In Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 02:35 PM

Belarus' Defense Ministry Refutes Claims of Plans for NATO Training Center in Country

Belarus' Defense Ministry refuted on Tuesday claims that it planned to create a NATO training center in the country

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Belarus' Defense Ministry refuted on Tuesday claims that it planned to create a NATO training center in the country.

On Saturday, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said Lukashenko had discussed possible cooperation between Belarus and NATO with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Later, claims appeared in various channels of the Telegram blog, that the Belarusian Defense Ministry was negotiating the deployment of a NATO training center in the country.

"Information being spread about ongoing negotiations for the creation of a NATO training center in Belarus is untrue," the ministry said in a statement.

