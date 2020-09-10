UrduPoint.com
Belarus Defense Official Tells US Diplomat Interference Is Unacceptable - Ministry

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 03:40 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The head of the Belarusian Defense Ministry's international military cooperation department, Oleg Voinov, held on Thursday talks with US Charge d'Affaires Jeffrey Giauque and stressed the inadmissibility of foreign interference, the Defense Ministry said.

"The Belarusian side provided an update on the domestic political situation in the country, and expressed concerns over escalating regional tensions and a new round of the arms race. We also stressed the inadmissibility of foreign countries' interference in Belarus' domestic affairs," the Belarusian Defense Ministry said.

Voinov and Giauque exchanged opinions on the military and political situation in Belarus.

