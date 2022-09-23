UrduPoint.com

Belarus Demands From Estonia To Reduce Its Embassy Staff In Minsk - Foreign Ministry

Belarus Demands From Estonia to Reduce Its Embassy Staff in Minsk - Foreign Ministry

Belarus has demanded from Estonia to reduce its embassy staff in Minsk to one diplomat and one technical worker, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Belarus has demanded from Estonia to reduce its embassy staff in Minsk to one diplomat and one technical worker, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"Given the disrespectful attitude to the sovereignty of our country on the part of the Estonian leadership, Belarus, in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, does not see the point of a broad diplomatic presence of Estonia on its territory.

In this regard, from October 1, 2022, the staff of the embassy of this country should limited to one diplomatic employee to perform consular functions and one employee of administrative and technical personnel," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that Belarus will also reduce its diplomatic presence in Estonia and recalls the ambassador "to Minsk for consultations."

