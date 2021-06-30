UrduPoint.com
Belarus Demands To Cease Activities Of Goethe-Institut In Country - Berlin

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 11:02 PM

The Belarusian authorities demand to cease activities of the Goethe-Institut and German Academic Exchange Service in the country, the German Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) The Belarusian authorities demand to cease activities of the Goethe-Institut and German Academic Exchange Service in the country, the German Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"We regret the decision of the Belarusian side, which demands the termination of the activities of the Goethe-Institut and the German Academic Exchange Service in Belarus.

This step will lead to further international isolation of Belarus. The victims of this decision will be Belarusian citizens who will be deprived of opportunities for social and cultural activities," the ministry said in a statement.

