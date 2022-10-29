UrduPoint.com

Belarus Denounces Protocol On Filing Complaints To UN About Human Rights Violations

Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2022 | 03:50 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) Belarus has denounced the Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights of December 16, 1966, according to a national legal portal.

The corresponding law was signed by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on October 27.

"Denounce the Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights of December 16, 1966," the text of the legal act, published on the national legal portal on Saturday, reads.

The draft law on the denunciation of the optional protocol was submitted to the Belarusian parliament by the government on August 5. The countries that have signed the Optional Protocol recognize the competence of the UN Human Rights Committee to receive and consider complaints from individuals about the violation by a member state of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. Belarus signed and ratified the protocol in 1992.

