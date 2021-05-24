UrduPoint.com
Belarus Denounces 'unfounded' Claims Over Plane Diversion

Mon 24th May 2021 | 02:05 PM

Authorities in Belarus on Monday insisted they acted legally when they diverted a passenger plane with a dissident onboard, accusing the West of making unfounded claims for political reasons

Minsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Authorities in Belarus on Monday insisted they acted legally when they diverted a passenger plane with a dissident onboard, accusing the West of making unfounded claims for political reasons.

"There is no doubt that the actions of our competent authorities... fully met established international rules," foreign ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz said in a statement, accusing the West of "politicising" the situation. "Unfounded accusations are being made," he said.

More Stories From World

