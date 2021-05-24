Belarus denounces 'unfounded' claims over plane diversion

Authorities in Belarus on Monday insisted they acted legally when they diverted a passenger plane with a dissident onboard, accusing the West of making unfounded claims for political reasons

Minsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :

"There is no doubt that the actions of our competent authorities... fully met established international rules," foreign ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz said in a statement, accusing the West of "politicising" the situation. "Unfounded accusations are being made," he said.