Belarus Deploys Armed Forces at Western Border, Brought to Combat Readiness - Lukashenko

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday armed units were deployed close to the country's western border in full combat readiness, media reported.

"Thank God that we reacted to this and deployed combat units of our army on the western edges of our border and brought them to full combat readiness," Lukashenko said, as quoted by Belta new agency.

He said that the defense minister presented him with a report, which says that "orders have been carried out and relevant units are now ready to fulfill their obligations."