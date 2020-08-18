UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Deploys Armed Forces At Western Border, Brought To Combat Readiness - Lukashenko

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 08:30 PM

Belarus Deploys Armed Forces at Western Border, Brought to Combat Readiness - Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday armed units were deployed close to the country's western border in full combat readiness, media reported

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday armed units were deployed close to the country's western border in full combat readiness, media reported.

"Thank God that we reacted to this and deployed combat units of our army on the western edges of our border and brought them to full combat readiness," Lukashenko said, as quoted by Belta new agency.

He said that the defense minister presented him with a report, which says that "orders have been carried out and relevant units are now ready to fulfill their obligations."

Related Topics

Army Border God Media

Recent Stories

UN Security Council to Hold Talks on Belarus Today ..

3 minutes ago

University of Peshawar extends last date for BS ad ..

3 minutes ago

Iran Has Necessary Expertise, Infrastructure to Bu ..

3 minutes ago

US Biodiesel Output Registers Little Change From P ..

3 minutes ago

Over 2,000 kms WBF, structural reorganization of h ..

8 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority demolishes structure ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.