MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) The Coordinating Council of the Belarusian opposition established by exiled opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has been recognized as an extremist formation in Minsk, the Belarusian Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Thursday.

The list of newly-designated extremist formations also includes the "Team of Svetlana Tikhanovskaya" with its "Office of Svetlana Tikhanovskaya," the "Cabinet of Representatives of Svetlana Tikhanovskaya," and "Svetlana Tikhanovskaya." Their websites, social media accounts and Telegram channels have all been banned, the ministry said.

The designation also targeted several people affiliated with these structures and "united, including through social networks, messengers and other internet resources," banning their activities in Belarus.

Tikhanovskaya was a candidate for the Belarusian presidency in the August 2020 election. Incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won the election and secured himself a sixth consecutive term in office. The opposition refused to recognize the results, claiming that Tikhanovskaya was the real winner. The dispute resulted in mass protests across the country, which quieted by February 2021.

Minsk has opened criminal cases against several opposition leaders and others on charges linked to anti-government activities. Tikhanovskaya was included on the list of people involved in terrorist activities. She fled to Lithuania. Minsk is seeking her extradition, but Vilnius has refused it. Tikhanovskaya runs an office in Lithuania and has initiated the creation of the opposition's coordination council of Belarus.