UrduPoint.com

Belarus Designates Opposition Leader Tikhanovskaya's Office As Extremist

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Belarus Designates Opposition Leader Tikhanovskaya's Office as Extremist

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) The Coordinating Council of the Belarusian opposition established by exiled opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has been recognized as an extremist formation in Minsk, the Belarusian Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Thursday.

The list of newly-designated extremist formations also includes the "Team of Svetlana Tikhanovskaya" with its "Office of Svetlana Tikhanovskaya," the "Cabinet of Representatives of Svetlana Tikhanovskaya," and "Svetlana Tikhanovskaya." Their websites, social media accounts and Telegram channels have all been banned, the ministry said.

The designation also targeted several people affiliated with these structures and "united, including through social networks, messengers and other internet resources," banning their activities in Belarus.

Tikhanovskaya was a candidate for the Belarusian presidency in the August 2020 election. Incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won the election and secured himself a sixth consecutive term in office. The opposition refused to recognize the results, claiming that Tikhanovskaya was the real winner. The dispute resulted in mass protests across the country, which quieted by February 2021.

Minsk has opened criminal cases against several opposition leaders and others on charges linked to anti-government activities. Tikhanovskaya was included on the list of people involved in terrorist activities. She fled to Lithuania. Minsk is seeking her extradition, but Vilnius has refused it. Tikhanovskaya runs an office in Lithuania and has initiated the creation of the opposition's coordination council of Belarus.

Related Topics

Election Terrorist Internet Social Media Minsk Vilnius Belarus Lithuania February August Criminals 2020 All Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

Pension Authority participates in 6th GCC Internat ..

Pension Authority participates in 6th GCC International Communications Team meet ..

46 minutes ago
 FAB reports full year 2022 Group Net Profit of AED ..

FAB reports full year 2022 Group Net Profit of AED13.4 billion, up 7% yoy

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Australia&#039;s Governor ..

UAE leaders congratulate Australia&#039;s Governor-General on National Day

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th January 2023

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank achieves record net profit of ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank achieves record net profit of AED651 million

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.