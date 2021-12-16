(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Belarusian Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Thursday that it has added the "Skhod" initiative, established by the opposition as an alternative to the state-led All-Belarusian People's Assembly, to its list of extremist organizations

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) The Belarusian Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Thursday that it has added the "Skhod" initiative, established by the opposition as an alternative to the state-led All-Belarusian People's Assembly, to its list of extremist organizations.

Skhod's website describes it as an independent non-commercial civil initiative not backed by any political forces. While it claims not to replace any public authority or institution, its procedures and goals mirror those of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly, which is a large conference where top government officials meet with prominent industry leaders every few years.

The "Skhod" initiative is now listed on the interior ministry's website on the list of organizations, formations and individuals considered by the Belarusian government to be involved in extremist activities.

The list currently includes 21 Names.

In August, Belarusian rights organization Viasna, which has no official registration with the government, said that some Skhod activists had been searched, detained and interrogated in criminal case proceedings.

After Alexander Lukashenko's victory in the Belarusian presidential election in 2020, massive opposition protests broke out in the country. Belarusian law enforcement used crowd control weapons and equipment to disperse rallies, which initially were taking place weekly. Many opposition leaders were arrested and prosecuted for calls to seize power, the creation of extremist organizations, and attempted terrorist attacks.