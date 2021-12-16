UrduPoint.com

Belarus Designates Opposition's 'Skhod' Initiative As Extremist - Interior Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 09:07 PM

Belarus Designates Opposition's 'Skhod' Initiative as Extremist - Interior Ministry

The Belarusian Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Thursday that it has added the "Skhod" initiative, established by the opposition as an alternative to the state-led All-Belarusian People's Assembly, to its list of extremist organizations

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) The Belarusian Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Thursday that it has added the "Skhod" initiative, established by the opposition as an alternative to the state-led All-Belarusian People's Assembly, to its list of extremist organizations.

Skhod's website describes it as an independent non-commercial civil initiative not backed by any political forces. While it claims not to replace any public authority or institution, its procedures and goals mirror those of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly, which is a large conference where top government officials meet with prominent industry leaders every few years.

The "Skhod" initiative is now listed on the interior ministry's website on the list of organizations, formations and individuals considered by the Belarusian government to be involved in extremist activities.

The list currently includes 21 Names.

In August, Belarusian rights organization Viasna, which has no official registration with the government, said that some Skhod activists had been searched, detained and interrogated in criminal case proceedings.

After Alexander Lukashenko's victory in the Belarusian presidential election in 2020, massive opposition protests broke out in the country. Belarusian law enforcement used crowd control weapons and equipment to disperse rallies, which initially were taking place weekly. Many opposition leaders were arrested and prosecuted for calls to seize power, the creation of extremist organizations, and attempted terrorist attacks.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Terrorist Interior Ministry August Criminals 2020 Government Industry Top Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE President receives President of Zambia&#039;s ..

UAE President receives President of Zambia&#039;s note

8 minutes ago
 UAE, Malta discuss cooperation

UAE, Malta discuss cooperation

23 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 80208 cusecs water

IRSA releases 80208 cusecs water

50 seconds ago
 32 people fined over polluting environment

32 people fined over polluting environment

53 seconds ago
 Over 5 mln people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 5 mln people vaccinated in Faisalabad

54 seconds ago
 Seventh martyrdom anniversary of martyrs of APS Pe ..

Seventh martyrdom anniversary of martyrs of APS Peshawar observed

57 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.