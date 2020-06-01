UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Detains Dozens Of Opposition Activists

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 04:36 PM

Belarus detains dozens of opposition activists

Dozens of opposition activists were being held in Belarus Monday, including a former presidential candidate, following a political rally ahead of presidential elections this summer

Minsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Dozens of opposition activists were being held in Belarus Monday, including a former presidential candidate, following a political rally ahead of presidential elections this summer.

Tensions in the authoritarian ex-Soviet country have ratcheted up since authorities announced presidential elections would be held on August 9.

Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled the country with an iron fist since 1994, has confirmed he will run again.

Belarusian rights groups denounced what they described as the political persecution of popular video blogger Sergei Tikhanovsky, who was arrested and accused of using violence against a police officer at a rally Friday.

Rights group Viasna said some 50 people were detained at the demonstration in Grodno in the west of the country and in other cities.

Footage from the rally, where Tikhanovsky's wife Svetlana was gathering signatures for her presidential campaign, showed a police officer falling.

The authorities launched a probe into police violence.

More people who gathered to support Svetlana Tikhanovskaya's candidacy were detained on Sunday.

During a campaign event on Friday Lukashenko dismissed the possibility of Belarus being led by a female president.

"We'll have a man for president. I'm certain of it," he said in a speech to factory workers.

"Our constitution is not for a woman (president). And our society is not ready to vote for a woman." Police in Minsk also detained former presidential candidate Mikola Statkevich, whose own presidential bid was thrown out last month due to a prior conviction.

Statkevich was awaiting a hearing in police cells Monday, his wife Marina Adamovich told AFP.

Statkevich challenged strongman Alexander Lukashenko in the 2010 elections but was sentenced to six years in prison. He was released in 2015.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Vote Wife Minsk Man Belarus August Women Sunday 2015 Event From Opposition

Recent Stories

Some schools reopen in England but debate rages ab ..

4 minutes ago

PTI believes in revival of drama industry: Faisal ..

4 minutes ago

Commissioner vows to provide maximum relief to far ..

4 minutes ago

12,464 MW to be added to national grid by IPPs pro ..

4 minutes ago

E&P companies plant 561,090 saplings under PM's Cl ..

4 minutes ago

Three of a family killed in road mishap in Mianwal ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.