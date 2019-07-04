UrduPoint.com
Belarus Detains Two Officials Of Russian Supplying Company Over Deadly Fireworks Blasts

Thu 04th July 2019

Belarus Detains Two Officials of Russian Supplying Company Over Deadly Fireworks Blasts

The Belarusian Investigative Committee said in a statement on Thursday it had detained two representatives of a Russian supplier over mishandling the fireworks products during the Independence Day celebrations in Minsk on July 3, which had led to four explosions, killing one and injuring 10 other people

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) The Belarusian Investigative Committee said in a statement on Thursday it had detained two representatives of a Russian supplier over mishandling the fireworks products during the Independence Day celebrations in Minsk on July 3, which had led to four explosions, killing one and injuring 10 other people.

"The investigation found that the representatives of the supplying company mishandled fireworks products when loading the equipment. In particular, they applied mechanical pressure on the fireworks cartridges when loading mortars, which is against the rules of their use.

Two men, 25 and 28 years old, arrived in Belarus [from Russia] specifically for the purpose of providing technical and other assistance in preparation for the celebratory fireworks," the statement reads.

On Wednesday, as Minsk celebrated Belarus Independence Day, four fireworks explosions killed one woman, injured at least 10 other people and damaged several buildings nearby. The Belarusian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case over mishandling of fireworks equipment.

