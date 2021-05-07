Belarus Develops Coronavirus Vaccine - Lukashenko

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) Belarus has developed its own coronavirus vaccine, President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday.

"Yesterday, we got our own, Belarusian, vaccine in the lab. It is different from what we buy today. The doctors say it's a live vaccine," Lukashenko said as quoted by the official Belta new agency.