Belarus Develops Coronavirus Vaccine - Lukashenko
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 03:00 PM
Belarus has developed its own coronavirus vaccine, President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) Belarus has developed its own coronavirus vaccine, President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday.
"Yesterday, we got our own, Belarusian, vaccine in the lab. It is different from what we buy today. The doctors say it's a live vaccine," Lukashenko said as quoted by the official Belta new agency.