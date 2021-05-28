Belarus Develops COVID-19 Vaccine Taking Into Consideration Potential Strains - Lukashenko

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Belarus is developing its own vaccine against the coronavirus but the government does not want to hold trials too quickly, as it would like to take the new potential strains into consideration, President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Friday.

"We have our own vaccine available in laboratories.

We are not in a hurry to test it, as we have no problems with vaccination thanks to Russia and thanks to releasing vaccines using Russian technologies. We want to see what happens to the coronavirus next year, as we assume it will not disappear, and we want to adapt our vaccine to the coronavirus strain that will emerge next year," Lukashenko told Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) officials.

"If we succeed, you can count on the vaccine as our common vaccine," Lukashenko added.