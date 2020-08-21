Belarus' Disengagement From Regional Integration Would Hurt Its Economy - Prime Minister

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Belarus's withdraw form the regional integration organizations would pose a threat to entire industries of its economy, Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Thursday.

"Let us imagine that we have abruptly left all integration organizations, restored the border, let us say, with Russia, the customs, checkpoints, etc.

What it will give us? It is hard to say," Golovchenko said. "But what we can put in figures is what we will likely loose. At the moment, many of Belarus' industries are linked to Russia."