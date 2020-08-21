UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus' Disengagement From Regional Integration Would Hurt Its Economy - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 12:40 AM

Belarus' Disengagement From Regional Integration Would Hurt Its Economy - Prime Minister

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Belarus's withdraw form the regional integration organizations would pose a threat to entire industries of its economy, Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Thursday.

"Let us imagine that we have abruptly left all integration organizations, restored the border, let us say, with Russia, the customs, checkpoints, etc.

What it will give us? It is hard to say," Golovchenko said. "But what we can put in figures is what we will likely loose. At the moment, many of Belarus' industries are linked to Russia."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Belarus Border All

Recent Stories

No rift in Pak-Saudi ties as strong economic, poli ..

47 minutes ago

Arab Coalition in Yemen destroys bomb-laden UAV ta ..

1 hour ago

Transport dept takes multiple steps to provide mod ..

47 minutes ago

Trump pushes sale of F-35 military jets to UAE des ..

49 minutes ago

EFP to promote agri technical research

49 minutes ago

Young girl commits suicide due to domestic dispute ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.