Belarus Does Not Plan to Buy Large-Scale Weapons Due to US Tanks in Lithuania - Lukashenko

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Monday Belarus was not talking about the purchase of new large-scale weapons because of the US tank battalion in Lithuania and the upcoming NATO military exercises in the spring.

Last week, Lukashenko gave instructions to develop a plan of events for a proper response to the deployment in Lithuania in the immediate vicinity of the state border of armored vehicles and a US armed forces contingent.

"The president noted that he did not want everyone to think that Belarus would now begin to purchase some new large-scale weapons, and large funds would be allocated for this," the Belta news agency reported.