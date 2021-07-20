UrduPoint.com
Belarus Does Not Plan To Close Embassies In EU Countries Yet - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 09:34 PM

Belarus Does Not Plan to Close Embassies in EU Countries Yet - Foreign Ministry

Belarus does not plan to close its embassies in the European Union in the near future, but will monitor the situation, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Belarus does not plan to close its embassies in the European Union in the near future, but will monitor the situation, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Minsk needed to seriously reconsider the work of embassies in EU countries and not keep "a bunch of diplomats" there if these relations harmed Belarus.

"At this stage, we do not plan to close our foreign missions in one or another EU country right tomorrow. But, of course, we will observe the situation. We believe that the EU can be a normal partner for Belarus, but for this we need to return to those reasonable the foundations of coexistence that were in our contacts some time ago," Makei said, as quoted by state agency Belta.

