UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Does Not See Any Reduction In Air Traffic After Ryanair Incident - Navigation Body

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 01:30 PM

Belarus Does Not See Any Reduction in Air Traffic After Ryanair Incident - Navigation Body

Belarusian aviation authorities have not noticed any reduction in the air traffic through the country following the emergency landing of a Ryanair aircraft, they have not yet received any notifications from airlines on changing flight routes to bypass Belarus, Oleg Kazyuchits, deputy general director of Belaeronavigatsia, a Belarusian state-owned enterprise for air navigation services, told Sputnik on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Belarusian aviation authorities have not noticed any reduction in the air traffic through the country following the emergency landing of a Ryanair aircraft, they have not yet received any notifications from airlines on changing flight routes to bypass Belarus, Oleg Kazyuchits, deputy general director of Belaeronavigatsia, a Belarusian state-owned enterprise for air navigation services, told Sputnik on Monday.

"Everything is as usual, we do not notice [a reduction in the air traffic], the traffic is normal," Kazyuchits said.

According to the official, Belaeronavigatsia has not received any notifications from airlines about the termination of transit flights through the Belarusian airspace.

Related Topics

Traffic Enterprise Belarus From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Eritrean President on Ind ..

2 minutes ago

UAEREP shortlists 9 pre-proposals from fourth cycl ..

17 minutes ago

15 deaths after volcanic eruption in DRC: official ..

2 minutes ago

1.7 million affected by hack of top Japan dating a ..

2 minutes ago

Asad Umar asks Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan

2 minutes ago

China to hold book expo in mid-July

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.