Belarus Does Not See Any Reduction in Air Traffic After Ryanair Incident - Navigation Body

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Belarusian aviation authorities have not noticed any reduction in the air traffic through the country following the emergency landing of a Ryanair aircraft, they have not yet received any notifications from airlines on changing flight routes to bypass Belarus, Oleg Kazyuchits, deputy general director of Belaeronavigatsia, a Belarusian state-owned enterprise for air navigation services, told Sputnik on Monday.

"Everything is as usual, we do not notice [a reduction in the air traffic], the traffic is normal," Kazyuchits said.

According to the official, Belaeronavigatsia has not received any notifications from airlines about the termination of transit flights through the Belarusian airspace.