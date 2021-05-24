- Home
- Belarus Does Not See Any Reduction in Air Traffic After Ryanair Incident - Navigation Body
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 01:30 PM
Belarusian aviation authorities have not noticed any reduction in the air traffic through the country following the emergency landing of a Ryanair aircraft, they have not yet received any notifications from airlines on changing flight routes to bypass Belarus, Oleg Kazyuchits, deputy general director of Belaeronavigatsia, a Belarusian state-owned enterprise for air navigation services, told Sputnik on Monday
"Everything is as usual, we do not notice [a reduction in the air traffic], the traffic is normal," Kazyuchits said.
According to the official, Belaeronavigatsia has not received any notifications from airlines about the termination of transit flights through the Belarusian airspace.