UrduPoint.com

Belarus Does Not Want 'conflict' On Its Border: Lukashenko

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 01:52 PM

Belarus does not want 'conflict' on its border: Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Monday that his country does not want the migrant crisis on its border with Poland to escalate into a "conflict"

Moscow, Russia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Monday that his country does not want the migrant crisis on its border with Poland to escalate into a "conflict".

"We do not want any conflict on our state border. This is completely detrimental for us," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by state news agency Belta.

Related Topics

Poland Border

Recent Stories

Careem slashes its Bike commission to 15%

Careem slashes its Bike commission to 15%

10 minutes ago
 Tractor production surge 14% in 4 months

Tractor production surge 14% in 4 months

3 minutes ago
 Hong Kong stocks end with more gains on 15th Nov, ..

Hong Kong stocks end with more gains on 15th Nov, 2021

3 minutes ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim on 15th Nov, 2021

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim on 15th Nov, 2021

3 minutes ago
 Asad Umar lauds preservation of Takht Bahi Bhuddhi ..

Asad Umar lauds preservation of Takht Bahi Bhuddhist Monastery

3 minutes ago
 Ex-CJP Nisar rejects claim of former GB top judge ..

Ex-CJP Nisar rejects claim of former GB top judge M Shamim

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.