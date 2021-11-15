Belarus does not want 'conflict' on its border: Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Monday that his country does not want the migrant crisis on its border with Poland to escalate into a "conflict"

Moscow, Russia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Monday that his country does not want the migrant crisis on its border with Poland to escalate into a "conflict".

"We do not want any conflict on our state border. This is completely detrimental for us," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by state news agency Belta.