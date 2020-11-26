Belarus Drafted List of Ukrainian Officials to Be Slapped With Sanctions- Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei

- Home
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Belarus will not leave without a response any unfriendly step by Ukraine and has already drafted a list of Ukrainian officials who could face sanctions, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Thursday.
"We have drafted a sanction list targeting certain Ukrainian officials. We will see how the situation evolves.
We will certainly not leave without a response any Ukrainian move aimed against the Belarusian state," Makei said at a press conference.
The foreign minister also slammed Ukraine's decision to join the European Union's sanctions as "lacking autonomy" and highlighting "the incoherent policy."
"Frankly speaking, we consider it a mockery of common sense," Makei added.