Belarus Drafted List of Ukrainian Officials to Be Slapped With Sanctions- Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Belarus will not leave without a response any unfriendly step by Ukraine and has already drafted a list of Ukrainian officials who could face sanctions, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Thursday.

"We have drafted a sanction list targeting certain Ukrainian officials. We will see how the situation evolves.

We will certainly not leave without a response any Ukrainian move aimed against the Belarusian state," Makei said at a press conference.

The foreign minister also slammed Ukraine's decision to join the European Union's sanctions as "lacking autonomy" and highlighting "the incoherent policy."

"Frankly speaking, we consider it a mockery of common sense," Makei added.