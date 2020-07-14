Belarus' Election Commission Refuses to Register Presidential Candidate Babariko

The Central Election Commission of Belarus (CEC) on Tuesday declined to register Babariko's presidential candidacy, according to a Sputnik correspondent

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) The Central Election Commission of Belarus (CEC) on Tuesday declined to register Babariko's presidential candidacy, according to a Sputnik correspondent.

Belarus's State Control Committee, the country's supreme audit institution, possesses information about the former head of Belgazprombank, a Belarusian subsidiary of Russia's Gazprombank, and presidential candidate Viktor Babariko using financial aid from abroad, the CEC chairwoman of Lidia Yermoshina, said.

"The State Control [Committee] has credible information about the instances of Babariko, a person who is being proposed as a presidential candidate, using foreign financial aid," Yermoshina said.

"Also, the central commission has received a letter from the State Control Committee of the Republic of Belarus. In the declaration [of income] does not reflect the real and immovable assets, which he effectively owns and actually uses, as well as the income from a number of Belarusian commercial entities controlled by him," she also said.

The presidential election in Belarus is scheduled for August 9.