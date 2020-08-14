UrduPoint.com
Belarus' Election Commission Rejects All Complaints Over Election Results - Dmitriev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The Belarusian Central Election Commission (CEC) has rejected all the complaints against the results of the presidential vote, as well as a proposal to delay the decision, politician Andrey Dmitriev, who ran for presidency, said on Friday.

"All the complaints on non-recognition of the election have been rejected, as well as an offer to delay the decision. We will go to the Supreme Court!" Dmitriev wrote on Telegram, soon after the CEC declared the official results of the vote.

According to the official tally, incumbent Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko secured 80.1 percent of the vote, followed by opposition politician Svetlana Tikhanovskaya with 10.12 percent.

More Stories From World

