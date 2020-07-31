(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) The Central Election Commission of Belarus has accredited 155 international observers for the presidential election in the republic, which is scheduled for August 9, according to the commission's website on Friday.

According to the CEC, 133 observers from the former Soviet states are accredited, including 34 from the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly. In addition, 22 observers from the diplomatic corps working in the country have been accredited.

Earlier, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said that it had sent invitations to observe the presidential elections to the OSCE.

The previous presidential election in Belarus in 2015 was observed by 928 international observers, including 344 from the OSCE and 387 from the CIS countries.

Presidential elections in Belarus are scheduled for August 9, five people are registered as candidates, including the current head of state, Alexander Lukashenko. Early voting will begin on 4 August. The campaigning started on July 14 and will last until August 8 inclusively.