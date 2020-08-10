Belarus' Election Watchdog to Report on Presidential Vote Results at 6:00 GMT - State TV

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Belarus' Central Election Commission will unveil latest data on the presidential election's results at 9 a.m. local time (6:00 GMT) on Monday, according to the state-run Belarus 24 channel.

The country held the election on Sunday with five candidates on the ballot, including incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko. The first preliminary data from polling sites showed that Lukashenko is set to win a six term by a landslide. The opposition has claimed that falsifications took place during the vote.

Once polling sites closed, unsanctioned protests emerged across Belarus. In Minsk, demonstrators used dumpsters to erect barricades and threw firecrackers at law enforcement officers. The police responded with tear gas, water cannons and stun grenades. Several people were injured, and some were detained. The Interior Ministry has yet to announce the exact number of those detained.

In the early hours of Monday, most of protesters dispersed, and calm returned to the streets of the Belarusian capital.