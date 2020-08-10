UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus' Election Watchdog To Report On Presidential Vote Results At 6:00 GMT - State TV

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 09:40 AM

Belarus' Election Watchdog to Report on Presidential Vote Results at 6:00 GMT - State TV

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Belarus' Central Election Commission will unveil latest data on the presidential election's results at 9 a.m. local time (6:00 GMT) on Monday, according to the state-run Belarus 24 channel.

The country held the election on Sunday with five candidates on the ballot, including incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko. The first preliminary data from polling sites showed that Lukashenko is set to win a six term by a landslide. The opposition has claimed that falsifications took place during the vote.

Once polling sites closed, unsanctioned protests emerged across Belarus. In Minsk, demonstrators used dumpsters to erect barricades and threw firecrackers at law enforcement officers. The police responded with tear gas, water cannons and stun grenades. Several people were injured, and some were detained. The Interior Ministry has yet to announce the exact number of those detained.

In the early hours of Monday, most of protesters dispersed, and calm returned to the streets of the Belarusian capital.

Related Topics

Election Injured Police Interior Ministry Water Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Minsk Belarus Gas Sunday From Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

19 minutes ago

Bee’ah expands into Saudi Arabia winning 3 new c ..

11 hours ago

UAE participates in International Donor Conference ..

11 hours ago

‘Market Dialogue’ brings focus on diversity an ..

12 hours ago

Make-A-Wish Foundation, Zulekha Hospital sign MoU

12 hours ago

Union Properties completes Strategic Blue Print an ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.