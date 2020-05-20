Belarus' Electoral Body Registers 15 Initiative Groups Representing Presidential Nominees

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) A total of fifteen initiative groups that represent nominees in the upcoming presidential elections in Belarus have been registered, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said on Wednesday.

The next presidential election in the country is scheduled for August 9.

"In total, the central commission registered 15 initiative groups that are nominating candidates for the president of Belarus," the CEC said in a press release.

Ten of such groups were registered on Wednesday. Groups representing eight other candidates were not permitted to register, according to the press release.

The initiative groups must now collect 100,000 signatures in favor of each candidates by June 19 for them to be able to run for the presidency.

Apart from incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko, there are lawmakers, entrepreneurs, human rights activists and even unemployed people among the potential candidates.