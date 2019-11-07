UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Elects Members Of Parliament's Upper Chamber - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 07:53 PM

Belarus Elects Members of Parliament's Upper Chamber - Reports

Belarus had an election to its parliament's upper chamber on Thursday, electing 56 members, the Belarusian Telegraph Agency reported

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Belarus had an election to its parliament's upper chamber on Thursday, electing 56 members, the Belarusian Telegraph Agency reported.

According to the agency, new parliamentarians have been elected by members of local legislative bodies in every district and the capital of Minsk.

Each of the seven regions, including the capital, has elected eight senators.

Following the election, the votes will be sent to the country's Central Elections Committee, which will have the results announced by November 22. The committee has already said that it was planning to do so 10 days earlier, on November 12.

The election to the country's lower chamber is set to take place on November 17.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Minsk Belarus Chamber November

Recent Stories

ASEAN parliaments can play crucial role for Kashmi ..

2 minutes ago

Opposition’s Rehbar Committee to assert more pre ..

49 minutes ago

WAM participates in General Assembly of Organisati ..

56 minutes ago

Ministry of Finance organises workshops on financi ..

56 minutes ago

DCT-Abu Dhabi showcases Abu Dhabi’s cultural age ..

56 minutes ago

Malaysia to Send Detained Cambodian Dissident to T ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.