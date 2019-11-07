(@imziishan)

Belarus had an election to its parliament's upper chamber on Thursday, electing 56 members, the Belarusian Telegraph Agency reported

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Belarus had an election to its parliament 's upper chamber on Thursday, electing 56 members, the Belarusian Telegraph Agency reported.

According to the agency, new parliamentarians have been elected by members of local legislative bodies in every district and the capital of Minsk.

Each of the seven regions, including the capital, has elected eight senators.

Following the election, the votes will be sent to the country's Central Elections Committee, which will have the results announced by November 22. The committee has already said that it was planning to do so 10 days earlier, on November 12.

The election to the country's lower chamber is set to take place on November 17.