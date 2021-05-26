UrduPoint.com
Belarus Embassy In Canada To Cease Operations On September 1 - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 12:16 AM

The Belarusian embassy in Canada will cease operations in Ottawa on September 1 but will halt consular services on July 10, the diplomatic mission said on Tuesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The Belarusian embassy in Canada will cease operations in Ottawa on September 1 but will halt consular services on July 10, the diplomatic mission said on Tuesday.

"The government of the Republic of Belarus has taken decision to close the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in Canada," the mission said in a statement.

"The Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in Canada suspends its activity on September 1, 2021."

The consular functions of the Belarusian embassy in Canada will be performed by the country's consulate in New York, the statement said.

More Stories From World

