Belarus Embassy in Moscow Closed on Friday for 'Technical Reasons'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The Belarusian embassy in Moscow said that the consulate will be closed on Friday for "technical reasons."

The embassy building in central Moscow has seen small crowds gathering to show solidarity with the opposition movement in Belarus, which has taken to the streets in a massive way following what they believe was a rigged presidential election.

"On August 14, the consular section of the Embassy will not receive citizens for technical reasons.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused," the embassy said in a statement.

The embassy did not give a date for when the consulate will reopen.

The unrest in Belarus began after voting ended on the night of the August 9 election, when the preliminary results showed longtime President Alexander Lukashenko leading by a wide margin. Thousands have since been arrested and one person died in cat-and-mouse scuffles with police, who have resorted to using tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons.