Belarus Enshrines in Law Special Measures Against Unfriendly Countries

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) Belarus has codified the procedure for applying special restrictive measures against unfriendly countries and the types of such measures in a law signed by the country's president and published on Thursday on the website of official legal information.

In June, the relevant bill was adopted by both chambers of the Belarusian parliament.

The law defines the principles and the order of application of special restrictions, as well as measures to remove obstacles to the protection of rights, freedoms and interests of Belarusian nationals and organizations under unfriendly actions of foreign countries. Its ultimate aim is defined as the protection of Belarus's national interests and security, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political and economic stability.

The law defines special measures as economic and other countermeasures not involving the use or threat of force, aimed at minimizing or removing the negative consequences of unfriendly actions against Belarus, its nationals and organizations.

Such measures may be applied against unfriendly countries, their nationals and organizations, as well as foreign persons associated with unfriendly countries and persons under their control.

The law stresses that special restrictive measures should be applied reasonably and in cases of objective existence of the fact of unfriendly and discriminatory actions against Belarus, its nationals and organizations.

Such measures may include bans on the import, transfer, export of goods and services, suspension of international cooperation with unfriendly countries and financial blacklisting, among other measures.

The law instructs the government to ensure the adjustment of existing legislation to the new law, which will go into force in 10 days.