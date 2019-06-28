UrduPoint.com
Belarus Estimates Damage To Mozyr Oil Refinery Over Druzhba Incident At $20Mln - Minister

Fri 28th June 2019

Belarus Estimates Damage to Mozyr Oil Refinery Over Druzhba Incident at $20Mln - Minister

Belarus lost $20 million after Mozyr oil refinery equipment was damaged as a result of the incident with tainted oil in the Druzhba pipeline, Belarus Deputy Prime Minister Igor Lyashenko said on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Belarus lost $20 million after Mozyr oil refinery equipment was damaged as a result of the incident with tainted oil in the Druzhba pipeline, Belarus Deputy Prime Minister Igor Lyashenko said on Friday.

"Mozyr oil refinery did not have an alternative source of oil supply and had to optimize its technological process in order to protect its equipment from critical damage.

Considering the damaged and abandoned equipment, [Belarus] estimates the losses at $20 million," he said.

The contaminated oil containing organic chloride was spotted in the Druzhba pipeline, which connects Russia with eastern Europe, in April. Poland and Ukraine halted oil transit from Russia via Belarus days after the contamination was found.

The first portion of clean Russian oil reached the Belarusian border on May 2.

