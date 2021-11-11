Belarus, EU Need to Engage in Direct Talks - Foreign Minister

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Minsk and EU countries need to engage in direct talks to resolve problematic bilateral issues, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei told Sputnik, against the backdrop of border tensions with bloc.

"There are no ...

other methods but to establish a direct dialogue between Belarus and the relevant European partners," Makei said, when asked whether there is a need for mediation to normalize Belarus-EU relations.

"I believe that if there is an issue, it is always necessary to talk directly and negotiate directly. It will give the fastest and mutually beneficial results," the minister added.