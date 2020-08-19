Belarus Ex-Candidate Tsepkalo Says Tikhanovskaya Should Become Transitional President

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Belarusian ex-presidential contender Valery Tsepkalo, who has been put on a wanted list and fled the country, told Sputnik that ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya should be given the role of transitional president, and new elections should be held in Belarus in five to six months.

"She [Tikhanovskaya] is the transitional president. She becomes the head of state. New elections are scheduled - in five to six months in accordance with the Constitution," Tsepkalo said when asked how the political crisis in Belarus should be resolved.

He said Tikhanovskaya's victory "is completely obvious" and "on the basis of this obviousness, she should be the only legitimate head of state at the moment."

On August 9, incumbent leader Alexander Lukashenko won the presidential elections in Belarus for the sixth time - according to the Central Election Commission, he gained 80.

1 percent of the vote. The opposition says Tikhanovskaya won the election, not Lukashenko.

Mass opposition protests began across Belarus on August 9, after the presidential elections, which Lukashenko won - according to the Central Election Commission, he gained 80.1 percent of the vote. In the early days, the rallies were crushed by law enforcement officers: tear gas, water cannons, stun grenades and rubber bullets were used against the protesters who did not agree with the election results.

Then the law enforcement agencies stopped dispersing the rallies and using force. In line with official data, over 6,700 people were detained in the first days. According to the Interior Ministry, hundreds of people were injured during the riots, including more than 120 law enforcement officers. According to the Belarusian Health Ministry, two protesters have died.