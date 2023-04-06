Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Belarus Ex-Presidential Candidate Dmitriev Sentenced To 18 Months In Prison - Court

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2023 | 10:03 PM

Belarus Ex-Presidential Candidate Dmitriev Sentenced to 18 Months in Prison - Court

A Minsk court on Thursday sentenced 2020 Belarusian presidential candidate Andrei Dmitriev to 18 months in prison for "grossly violating public order" while participating in large-scale opposition protests against the vote's results

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) A Minsk court on Thursday sentenced 2020 Belarusian presidential candidate Andrei Dmitriev to 18 months in prison for "grossly violating public order" while participating in large-scale opposition protests against the vote's results.

"To find him (Andrei Dmitriev) guilty of active participation in group actions, grossly violating public order and accompanied by evident disobedience to the lawful demands of representatives of the authorities, resulting in the disruption of transport, in the absence of signs of a more serious crime and... to impose a sentence of one year six months' imprisonment to be served in a general regime penal colony," the court judge said.

The verdict has not gone into effect and may be appealed or protested, a Sputnik correspondent reported said, adding that the politician's defense refrained from commenting on whether he was going to appeal the sentence.

According to the state prosecutor, Dmitriev took part in three unauthorized opposition rallies in the center of Minsk from August to September 2020, disobeying the police demands, which led to disruption of public transport, the report read. According to the correspondent, Dmitriev said in court that he pleaded guilty in full. Opposition protests in Belarus took place after the August 9, 2020 presidential election, which Alexander Lukashenko won for the sixth time.

Andrei Dmitriev, 41, an alumnus of the European Humanities University in Lithuania and a member of the non-governmental organization Tell the Truth, is known for his active opposition to Lukashenko's rule. On July 14, Dmitriev was registered as an independent candidate for the 2020 Belarusian presidential election, in which the politician secured 1.21% of votes, ranking fourth among five candidates.

Related Topics

Election Police Vote Minsk Belarus Lithuania May July August September 2020 From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Over 3000 runners to participate in NAS Running Ch ..

Over 3000 runners to participate in NAS Running Challenge at 10th Nad Al Sheba S ..

1 minute ago
 Moscow City Court to Consider Appeal by WSJ Corres ..

Moscow City Court to Consider Appeal by WSJ Correspondent Gershkovich on April 1 ..

16 minutes ago
 Meeting held to review security arrangements for Y ..

Meeting held to review security arrangements for Youm-e-Ali

16 minutes ago
 Head's acts should reflect collective thinking of ..

Head's acts should reflect collective thinking of institution: Federal Minister ..

7 minutes ago
 US Has Ways to Ensure Aid Reaches Afghani People, ..

US Has Ways to Ensure Aid Reaches Afghani People, Not Taliban - State Dept.

14 minutes ago
 UK Defense Ministry Says Trained Over 10,000 Ukrai ..

UK Defense Ministry Says Trained Over 10,000 Ukrainian Soldiers During Operation ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.