Belarus Ex-Presidential Candidate Dmitriev Sentenced to 18 Months in Prison - Court

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) A Minsk court on Thursday sentenced 2020 Belarusian presidential candidate Andrei Dmitriev to 18 months in prison for "grossly violating public order" while participating in large-scale opposition protests against the vote's results.

"To find him (Andrei Dmitriev) guilty of active participation in group actions, grossly violating public order and accompanied by evident disobedience to the lawful demands of representatives of the authorities, resulting in the disruption of transport, in the absence of signs of a more serious crime and... to impose a sentence of one year six months' imprisonment to be served in a general regime penal colony," the court judge said.

The verdict has not gone into effect and may be appealed or protested, a Sputnik correspondent reported said, adding that the politician's defense refrained from commenting on whether he was going to appeal the sentence.

According to the state prosecutor, Dmitriev took part in three unauthorized opposition rallies in the center of Minsk from August to September 2020, disobeying the police demands, which led to disruption of public transport, the report read. According to the correspondent, Dmitriev said in court that he pleaded guilty in full. Opposition protests in Belarus took place after the August 9, 2020 presidential election, which Alexander Lukashenko won for the sixth time.

Andrei Dmitriev, 41, an alumnus of the European Humanities University in Lithuania and a member of the non-governmental organization Tell the Truth, is known for his active opposition to Lukashenko's rule. On July 14, Dmitriev was registered as an independent candidate for the 2020 Belarusian presidential election, in which the politician secured 1.21% of votes, ranking fourth among five candidates.