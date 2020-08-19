UrduPoint.com
Belarus Ex-Presidential Candidate Says Does Not Understand Coordination Council Criteria

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 07:50 AM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Former Belarusian presidential candidate Valery Tsepkalo told Sputnik he did not understand the criteria for the formation and the tasks of the coordination council created by the Belarusian opposition, and added that he had not been invited there.

After the presidential elections, the Belarusian opposition, which did not recognize their results, announced the creation of a coordination council for the transfer of power. Olga Kovalkova, a confidante of Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who ran for the presidency in the republic, said that the council would consist of 70 people.

Tsepkalo said that he himself had not yet been invited to the coordination council.

"No, I was not invited. It is not yet very clear what the criteria are in this coordination council," the politician said.

On August 9, incumbent leader Alexander Lukashenko won the presidential elections in Belarus for the sixth time - according to the Central Election Commission, he gained 80.

1 percent of the vote. The opposition claims that Tikhanovskaya, not Lukashenko, won the election.

Mass opposition protests began across Belarus after the presidential elections. In the first days, the rallies were crushed by law enforcement officers: tear gas, water cannons, stun grenades and rubber bullets were used against the protesters who did not agree with the election results.

Then the law enforcement agencies stopped dispersing the rallies and using force. In line with official data, over 6,700 people were detained in the first days. According to the Interior Ministry, hundreds of people were injured during the riots, including more than 120 law enforcement officers. According to the Belarusian Health Ministry, two protesters have died.

