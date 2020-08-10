UrduPoint.com
Belarus Ex-Presidential Candidate Tsepkalo Accuses Election Commission Of Falsifications

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 02:10 AM

Belarus Ex-Presidential Candidate Tsepkalo Accuses Election Commission of Falsifications

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Belarus ex-presidential candidate Valery Tsepkalo has accused the Central Election Commission of falsifications during the Sunday's election, adding that the presented figures do not correspond to the political reality.

"People have felt a slap in the face and that their entire expression of will was thrown into the dustbin. They [the election commission] name figures that do not correlate with reality at all. If we were talking about the falsification of 10-20 percent, then we would have used to it, but we are talking about the falsification of 70 percent. Everyone understands perfectly well that these figures have been drawn," Tsepkalo said.

Tsepkalo has previously left Belarus with his two sons out of fear of being detained.

"Now there is a forceful seizure of power by Lukashenko, who does not want and who was not ready to conduct normal and fair elections, who removed three main rating candidates from the presidential campaign, who refused to debate with Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, fearing that he would not be able to do it," Tsepkalo added.

The exit polls and first data from polling sites showed that Lukashenko is set for a landslide victory with about 80 percent of votes.

