UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Expects China To Deliver COVID-19 Vaccine Batch Free Of Charge - Minsk

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 08:36 PM

Belarus Expects China to Deliver COVID-19 Vaccine Batch Free of Charge - Minsk

Belarus expects the delivery of a free batch of coronavirus vaccines from China, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Belarus expects the delivery of a free batch of coronavirus vaccines from China, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the press service of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the president had a telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Beijing confirmed its readiness to supply Minsk with the COVID-19 vaccine in the necessary amounts.

"We are working closely with our Chinese partners. A couple of days ago the leaders of our states discussed this issue [supplies of vaccines]. China is ready to provide a batch of vaccines free of charge," Makei told reporters.

Makei added that Belarus was also cooperating with other COVID-19 vaccine developers from Russia, US and other countries.

According to the minister, Belarus continues to work with Russia on the delivery of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine to the country after already receiving the first batch and starting its vaccination campaign.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund, which is producing Sputnik V along with the Gamaleya research institute, said in December that Belarus had become the first foreign country to register the Russian-made vaccine.

Sputnik V was the first COVID-19 vaccine registered in Russia and the world. It is 91.4 percent effective, according to the latest trial results released by Russian developers.

Related Topics

World Russia China Minsk Beijing Vladimir Putin Belarus December From Xi Jinping Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Global Tourism Suffers Worst Year in 2020 With $1. ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of public compl ..

2 minutes ago

DC reviews education dept performance

2 minutes ago

Law minister lauded for 'Letters of Administration ..

2 minutes ago

Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople Receives C ..

7 minutes ago

Parliamentarians from Rawalpindi meet Chief Minist ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.