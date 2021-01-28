Belarus Expects China to Deliver COVID-19 Vaccine Batch Free of Charge - Minsk

Belarus expects the delivery of a free batch of coronavirus vaccines from China, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Belarus expects the delivery of a free batch of coronavirus vaccines from China, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the press service of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the president had a telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Beijing confirmed its readiness to supply Minsk with the COVID-19 vaccine in the necessary amounts.

"We are working closely with our Chinese partners. A couple of days ago the leaders of our states discussed this issue [supplies of vaccines]. China is ready to provide a batch of vaccines free of charge," Makei told reporters.

Makei added that Belarus was also cooperating with other COVID-19 vaccine developers from Russia, US and other countries.

According to the minister, Belarus continues to work with Russia on the delivery of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine to the country after already receiving the first batch and starting its vaccination campaign.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund, which is producing Sputnik V along with the Gamaleya research institute, said in December that Belarus had become the first foreign country to register the Russian-made vaccine.

Sputnik V was the first COVID-19 vaccine registered in Russia and the world. It is 91.4 percent effective, according to the latest trial results released by Russian developers.