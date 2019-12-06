UrduPoint.com
Belarus Expects Clarity On Dirty Oil Recompense From Russia By End Of Year- Prime Minister

Belarus expects clarity on compensation from Russia over an incident with contaminated oil by the end of the year, Prime Minister of Belarus Sergei Rumas said Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Belarus expects clarity on compensation from Russia over an incident with contaminated oil by the end of the year, Prime Minister of Belarus Sergei Rumas said Friday.

In April, oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline, which goes from Russia to Belarus and further to Europe, was temporarily halted after oil was found to have been contaminated.

"We have our calculations on compensation but I would not want to announce them so as not to complicate the talks ... We do hope to have some clarity in the near future," Rumas said, when asked if there would be clarity on the issue by the end of the year.

The president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, said Thursday that Minsk and Moscow had not agreed on the compensation over contaminated oil, adding, however, that the work on a program for deeper integration of the two countries was in its final stage.

Rumas, in turn, said that he had made estimates while preparing for a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and found that there were "16 issues that have yet to be agreed for all [integration] road maps."

