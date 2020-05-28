UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Expects EU To Notify Minsk On Ratification Of Visa Facilitation Deal By Late May

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 11:26 PM

Belarus Expects EU to Notify Minsk on Ratification of Visa Facilitation Deal By Late May

Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Kravchenko expressed hope during phone talks with Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs of the European External Action Service that the EU will notify Minsk about ratifying the Belarus-EU agreements on visa facilitation and readmission by the end of May

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Kravchenko expressed hope during phone talks with Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs of the European External Action Service that the EU will notify Minsk about ratifying the Belarus-EU agreements on visa facilitation and readmission by the end of May.

The Council of the European Union on Wednesday adopted two decisions to conclude a visa facilitation agreement and a readmission agreement with Belarus, which were approved by the European Parliament earlier in May. Belarus completed internal procedures for the ratification of the documents in April, while Minsk and Brussels have been negotiating draft agreements since 2014.

"Kravchenko welcomed the approval of Belarus � EU Visa Facilitation and Readmission Agreements by the EU Council and expressed hope that the relevant EU notification will be received before the end of May 2020, in which case the two agreements could come into effect on July 1, 2020," the statement read.

According to the statement, the parties also discussed "future joint Belarus - EU activities in the bilateral format and in the framework of the Eastern Partnership."

In accordance with the visa facilitation agreement, the cost of processing visa applications for Belarusian citizens has been reduced to 35 Euros ($38.7) with an application processing period of ten days. At the same time, there is the possibility of issuing visas on an urgent basis.

The visa facilitation agreement comes into force along with a readmission agreement, which provides for mutual obligations to accept citizens and certain categories of third-country citizens who no longer meet the criteria for legal stay.

Related Topics

Parliament European Union Minsk Brussels Same Belarus April May July Visa 2020 Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Cypriot Cabinet Approves Bill on EastMed Gas Pipel ..

1 minute ago

Italian Statistics Institute Forecasts 400,000 Job ..

1 minute ago

Filipina nurse says Sheikh Mohamed’s appreciatio ..

1 hour ago

Echo of Moscow Journalist, MediaZona Chief Editor ..

1 minute ago

Russian Stock Indices Close Up 1.4-2.4% Amid Growt ..

1 minute ago

Spain Records 182 New COVID-19 Cases Amid Gradual ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.