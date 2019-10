Belarus Expects to Receive 4 Russian Su-30SM Fighters in November - Defense Minister

(@imziishan)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Belarus is expected to receive four Russian Su-30SM fighters in November, Defense Minister Andrei Ravkov said on Wednesday.

"The delivery of first four Su-30SM planes is expected to take place this November," Ravkov told reporters.

Belarus has already started payments under the contract, he specified.