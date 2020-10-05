UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Expects To Receive Set Of Funds From EFSD In October - Finance Minister

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 12:10 AM

Belarus Expects to Receive Set of Funds From EFSD in October - Finance Minister

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Minsk expects to receive a set of funds through the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development (EFSD) as part of a new loan framework agreed with Moscow, the Belarusian minister of finance Yuri Seliverstov said on Sunday.

"The concept is that there should be three tranches. One of them, for example, is the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development, we are working with them. This is the first part, and I think that we will receive it soon ... in October, or the end of October.

As for the loan from the Russian government, we should receive some funds this year, some funds next year. In principle, this is quite an ... acceptable schedule for us," Seliverstov said during an appearance on the Belarus 1 broadcaster.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has previously said that Minsk can expect to receive a $1.5 billion loan package that would be split into different stages. According to the plan, Belarus may receive $500 million from the EFSD, and then the rest from the Russian government.

Related Topics

Loan Moscow Russia Minsk Split Belarus May October Sunday From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Houthi missile lands in Saudi border village

56 minutes ago

Ministry of Education aims to achieve educational ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Press Club kicks off third edition of Media ..

2 hours ago

Emirati striker Ali Mabkhout turns 30 tomorrow

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews MBRSC’s 2021-2031 st ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Lesotho on Indepe ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.