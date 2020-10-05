Belarus Expects to Receive Set of Funds From EFSD in October - Finance Minister

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Minsk expects to receive a set of funds through the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development (EFSD) as part of a new loan framework agreed with Moscow, the Belarusian minister of finance Yuri Seliverstov said on Sunday.

"The concept is that there should be three tranches. One of them, for example, is the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development, we are working with them. This is the first part, and I think that we will receive it soon ... in October, or the end of October.

As for the loan from the Russian government, we should receive some funds this year, some funds next year. In principle, this is quite an ... acceptable schedule for us," Seliverstov said during an appearance on the Belarus 1 broadcaster.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has previously said that Minsk can expect to receive a $1.5 billion loan package that would be split into different stages. According to the plan, Belarus may receive $500 million from the EFSD, and then the rest from the Russian government.