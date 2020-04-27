UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Expects Up To $2.5Bln Worth Of International Aid Amid Pandemic - Gov't

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 11:33 AM

Belarus Expects Up to $2.5Bln Worth of International Aid Amid Pandemic - Gov't

Belarus expects that it may receive up to $2.5 billion worth of aid packages from international creditors to tackle the coronavirus crisis, First Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Krutoy said

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Belarus expects that it may receive up to $2.5 billion worth of aid packages from international creditors to tackle the coronavirus crisis, First Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Krutoy said.

Earlier in the day, the country updated its COVID-19 case count by 873 to 10,463. The death toll stands at 72. Belarus has refrained from introducing economic lockdown or movement restrictions.

"International financial organizations are now ready to allocate resources, and we have entered into talks with all of them. This is potentially $2-2.5 billion. And many of them ask that government guarantees [for loan repayment] be provided too, and I think we will go for it," Krutoy told Belarus' ONT channel in an interview.

He did not rule out that the country would choose to raise the national debt limit.

"Now we have generally acceptable figures, much lower than in EU countries in average," Krutoy added, noting that this could be another anti-crisis measure.

In an interview with Belarus 1 channel on Sunday, Krutoy said that Minsk was holding relevant talks with a number of foreign governments, as well as the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the China Development Bank, the European Investment Bank and others.

He also estimated the government's measures of direct and indirect support for the national economy at 3-4 percent of the country's annual gross domestic product.

Related Topics

Loan Prime Minister World Bank China Bank Minsk Belarus May Sunday All From Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OIC Welcomes Ceasefire Extension Announcement by J ..

15 minutes ago

Over 3 in 5 (65%) Pakistanis are in favor of the g ..

15 minutes ago

Dubai Customs resolves 61 IPR disputes, valued Dh8 ..

18 minutes ago

Former stars to inspire current cricketers via vid ..

25 minutes ago

Punjab Government Launches “Taleem Ghar” App f ..

33 minutes ago

Egypt seeks aid from IMF amid virus-inflicted down ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.