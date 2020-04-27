Belarus expects that it may receive up to $2.5 billion worth of aid packages from international creditors to tackle the coronavirus crisis, First Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Krutoy said

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Belarus expects that it may receive up to $2.5 billion worth of aid packages from international creditors to tackle the coronavirus crisis, First Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Krutoy said.

Earlier in the day, the country updated its COVID-19 case count by 873 to 10,463. The death toll stands at 72. Belarus has refrained from introducing economic lockdown or movement restrictions.

"International financial organizations are now ready to allocate resources, and we have entered into talks with all of them. This is potentially $2-2.5 billion. And many of them ask that government guarantees [for loan repayment] be provided too, and I think we will go for it," Krutoy told Belarus' ONT channel in an interview.

He did not rule out that the country would choose to raise the national debt limit.

"Now we have generally acceptable figures, much lower than in EU countries in average," Krutoy added, noting that this could be another anti-crisis measure.

In an interview with Belarus 1 channel on Sunday, Krutoy said that Minsk was holding relevant talks with a number of foreign governments, as well as the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the China Development Bank, the European Investment Bank and others.

He also estimated the government's measures of direct and indirect support for the national economy at 3-4 percent of the country's annual gross domestic product.