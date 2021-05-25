UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Expels Latvian Ambassador, Diplomats: State Media

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 01:07 AM

Belarus expels Latvian ambassador, diplomats: state media

Belarus on Monday expelled the entire staff of Latvia's embassy, including the ambassador, the foreign minister said, after Latvian authorities used a Belarusian opposition flag at an ice hockey championship

Minsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Belarus on Monday expelled the entire staff of Latvia's embassy, including the ambassador, the foreign minister said, after Latvian authorities used a Belarusian opposition flag at an ice hockey championship.

The move comes as ex-Soviet Belarus is under fire from European leaders for forcing a European passenger flight carrying an opposition activist to land in the capital Minsk on Sunday.

Latvia's ambassador to Belarus, Einars Semanis, was summoned to the Belarusian foreign ministry on Monday for "insulting the national flag", state-run news agency Belta reported.

"A strong protest was expressed to the ambassador in connection with the situation," Belta quoted Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei as saying.

"The ambassador was asked to leave Belarus within 24 hours. The entire diplomatic and administrative staff of the embassy was also asked to leave Belarus within 48 hours," Makei said.

He added that one member of administrative staff could stay to take care of the embassy building.

The Latvian capital Riga was named the sole host of the 2021 ice hockey world championship after Belarus was banned from co-hosting the tournament that kicked off on May 21.

Earlier Monday, Riga mayor Martins Stakis said the Belarus national flag at the championship was replaced with a white-red-white flag of the opposition.

"A flag symbolising a regime engaged in state terrorism does not belong in Riga -- so we took it down" Stakis said on Twitter.

Belarus's long-serving President Alexander Lukashenko and his allies have been put under sanction by the European Union and the United States for his crackdown on protests that erupted after a presidential vote last August.

During several months of demonstrations that have since faded, opponents demanded the resignation of the 66-year-old president saying the election was rigged.

tk-acl/mm/bp

Related Topics

Election Hockey Fire Protest World Vote Twitter European Union Minsk Riga Vladimir Putin Belarus United States Latvia May August Sunday From Opposition

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Book Award honours 2021 winners

54 minutes ago

Emirates Literature Foundation’s Kateb Maktub to ..

1 hour ago

PM assures gradual implementation of CCI's recomme ..

1 minute ago

Turkey Signs First Agreement on Delivery of Drones ..

1 minute ago

AP Reporters Pen Open Letter Protesting Firing of ..

1 minute ago

India passes 300,000 Covid-19 deaths as 'black fun ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.