UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Expels Latvian Ambassador, Other Diplomats From Country - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 12:01 AM

Belarus Expels Latvian Ambassador, Other Diplomats From Country - Foreign Minister

Belarus is expelling the Latvian ambassador and other diplomats of the Baltic country over the incident with the Belarusian state flag in Riga, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Belarus is expelling the Latvian ambassador and other diplomats of the Baltic country over the incident with the Belarusian state flag in Riga, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Riga Mayor Martins Stakis said that "a flag symbolizing a regime engaged in state terrorism does not belong in Riga" and city authorities replaced the Belarusian state flag with a red-white flag used by the Belarusian opposition.

"Today, the Latvian ambassador was invited to the Foreign Ministry in connection with an incident that took place some time ago In Riga and is connected with the insult of the state flag of Belarus. A strong protest was made to the ambassador in connection with this incident, he was clearly informed that this was a cynical violation of all norms of international law, in fact, an act of state vandalism," Makei told reporters.

The Belarusian side demanded Lativa to issue an apology and fly the Belarusian state flag again.

"The ambassador has been handed a corresponding note of protest. We cannot leave such provocative actions unanswered. Therefore, the ambassador was asked to leave Belarus within 24 hours, the entire diplomatic and administrative-technical staff were also asked to leave Belarus within 48 hours and leave one administrative and technical staff here to take care of the building," Makei added.

Related Topics

Protest Riga Vladimir Putin Belarus All Opposition

Recent Stories

Emirates Literature Foundation’s Kateb Maktub to ..

18 minutes ago

UAE hosts virtual meetings of Abu Dhabi Dialogue

2 hours ago

France back at Airport Show to support expectation ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

3 hours ago

Airport Show’s 20th edition opens in Dubai on a ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Economy issues 15,475 new licenses during Q1 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.