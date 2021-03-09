Belarus Expels Polish Diplomat Over 'cursed Soldiers' Event
Minsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Belarus on Tuesday expelled a Polish consul after expressing "strong protest" over his participation in an event dedicated to Poland's "cursed soldiers" who fought against both German and Soviet occupation during World War II.
"The heroisation of war criminals is for us completely unacceptable," the foreign ministry of ex-Soviet Belarus said in a statement explaining its decision to expel Jerzy Timofejuk, the Polish Consul in the southwestern city of Brest.