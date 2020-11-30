Belarus Extends Arrest for Opposition Activist Tikhanovsky Until Late February - Lawyer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Belarusian opposition activist and blogger Sergei Tikhanovsky has had his arrest extended until late February, his lawyer told Sputnik on Monday.

Tikhanovsky is charged with plotting mass riots in Belarus. The period of his detention expired on November 29.

"The term has been extended for another three months to nine months. That is, until the end of February 2021," Natalia Matskevich said.

The lawyer did not rule out that the arrest could be extended beyond February, since Tikhanovsky, among other things, was charged under part 3 of article 130 of the criminal code of Belarus � incitement of racial, ethnic, religious or other social hatred or discord � which is a serious crime.

Matskevich specified that she is under a non-disclosure agreement and cannot comment on the details of the charges.

Tikhanovsky is being held in a pre-trial detention facility in the city of Zhodzina, and lawyers visit him twice a week.

"He feels okay and still has the inner strength. But, certainly, he is outraged by the charges and the fact that the term was extended," the lawyer added.

Tikhanovsky planned to run in the August 9 presidential election in Belarus, but because he could not submit an application in person while under arrest, his wife Svetlana ended up registering as a candidate.

Though the election commission said that incumbent Alexander Lukashenko won the race, the opposition claimed that Tikhanovskaya is the true winner, triggering mass nationwide protests, which continue to take place every weekend.

Tikhanovskaya has since fled to Lithuania, from where she keeps rallying support from European leaders.