UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Extends Arrest For Opposition Activist Tikhanovsky Until Late February - Lawyer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 02:11 PM

Belarus Extends Arrest for Opposition Activist Tikhanovsky Until Late February - Lawyer

Belarusian opposition activist and blogger Sergei Tikhanovsky has had his arrest extended until late February, his lawyer told Sputnik on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Belarusian opposition activist and blogger Sergei Tikhanovsky has had his arrest extended until late February, his lawyer told Sputnik on Monday.

Tikhanovsky is charged with plotting mass riots in Belarus. The period of his detention expired on November 29.

"The term has been extended for another three months to nine months. That is, until the end of February 2021," Natalia Matskevich said.

The lawyer did not rule out that the arrest could be extended beyond February, since Tikhanovsky, among other things, was charged under part 3 of article 130 of the criminal code of Belarus � incitement of racial, ethnic, religious or other social hatred or discord � which is a serious crime.

Matskevich specified that she is under a non-disclosure agreement and cannot comment on the details of the charges.

Tikhanovsky is being held in a pre-trial detention facility in the city of Zhodzina, and lawyers visit him twice a week.

"He feels okay and still has the inner strength. But, certainly, he is outraged by the charges and the fact that the term was extended," the lawyer added.

Tikhanovsky planned to run in the August 9 presidential election in Belarus, but because he could not submit an application in person while under arrest, his wife Svetlana ended up registering as a candidate.

Though the election commission said that incumbent Alexander Lukashenko won the race, the opposition claimed that Tikhanovskaya is the true winner, triggering mass nationwide protests, which continue to take place every weekend.

Tikhanovskaya has since fled to Lithuania, from where she keeps rallying support from European leaders.

Related Topics

Election Riots Election Commission Of Pakistan Lawyers Visit Wife Belarus Lithuania February August November Criminals From Agreement Race Opposition

Recent Stories

None of Volunteers Testing Russia's Sputnik V in S ..

1 minute ago

Maradona's Doctor Says Did Everything Possible to ..

2 minutes ago

Israeli Prosecutor Asks to Delay Submarine Purchas ..

2 minutes ago

Wani bereaved over death of AJK Politician Matloo ..

2 minutes ago

Xi urges creating quality teaching materials

27 minutes ago

Three arrested for decanting

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.