Belarus Extends Ban on Food Imports From European, Western States for 6 Months

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Belarus has extended the ban on import of several food products from a number of countries until June 30, according to an entry on the government's portal of legal news on Friday.

"To extend until June 30, 2023 inclusive the effect of provisions 1 and 3-5 of the Belarusian ministerial council's decree number 700, as of December 6, 2021, on the special measures concerning certain types of goods," the document read.

The restrictions apply to the goods from Albania, Canada, Iceland, Montenegro, the European Union, the United States, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Norway, and Switzerland.

The ban covers pork, beef, milk and dairy products, as well as some types of vegetables and fruits.