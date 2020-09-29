Belarus Facing Attempts to Undermine Society From Within - Prime Minister

Belarus is facing not just outside pressure but attempts to undermine society from within, Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Tuesday

"Many are not happy with Belarus' sovereignty. They have been stirring us up, [and] not just for a year or two, challenging us, using various methods of color revolutions. Belarus has faced not just pressure [but] essentially attempts to undermine our society from within," Golovchenko said at a plenary meeting of the seventh forum of Russian and Belarusian regions.

The prime minister blasted the spread of misinformation through the internet and social media, which he described as leading to the suffering of millions of people.

Golovchenko was especially concerned about the young, who, in his opinion, were the most impressionable.

Belarus has been in a protracted political crisis since the presidential election, as a result of which President Alexander Lukashenko was elected for his sixth consecutive term. The opposition did not recognize the results, claiming that its candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was the true winner.

The European Union has refused to recognize Lukashenko's victory, claiming that the election was not credible and transparent enough.