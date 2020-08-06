Belarus Finishes Preliminary Tests of Modernized Combat Vehicle of Osa Air Defense System

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Belarus has successfully finished preliminary tests of modernized 9A33-2B combat vehicle? which is part of the Osa air defense system, according to the State Military Industrial Committee.

"As part of preliminary tests of a prototype of the modernized 9A33-2B combat vehicle from the Osa air defense system, Belarus held successful firing tests at the 174th training ground of the air force and air defense forces. During the tests, the characteristics of the air defense system were confirmed," the statement said.

The modernized radio-electronic equipment of the combat vehicle provides detection, stable automatic target tracking, as well as the guidance of an anti-aircraft guided missile in the normal mode, the committee added.

Belarus is currently modernizing its 9A33BM2 and 9A33BM3 vehicles from the 9K33 Osa air defense system to the 9A33-2B standard. The work is being done by the 2566 Radioelectronic Armament Repair Plant.