UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus' First Nuclear Power Plant To Generate Electricity By November - Energy Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 01:30 PM

Belarus' First Nuclear Power Plant to Generate Electricity by November - Energy Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The first Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant will start producing electric power by November as scheduled, the country's deputy energy minister, Mikhail Mikhadyuk, has said.

"The works are being performed on schedule, with security being the main priority for us. There is no hurry, everything is being done per the regulations, under the supervision of the Gosatomnadzor [Department of Nuclear and Radiation Safety] ... We are planning to have the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant generate its first kilowatt-hours by November," Mikhadyuk said in an interview with the Republic newspaper, out on Thursday.

The plant is being built by Atomstroyexport, a subsidiary of Russia's state-owned nuclear company, Rosatom, in the Grodno Region near the city of Astravets. It will feature two power units with VVER-1200 pressurized water reactors. The first power unit is said to be commissioned in early 2021. The second one is expected to start operating in 2022.

Related Topics

Water Russia Nuclear Company November

Recent Stories

PCB announces schedule of remaining matches of PSL ..

6 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif will be held responsible if Nawaz S ..

1 hour ago

PCB announces match officials’ panels

1 hour ago

Priority Positions of Turkmenistan at the 75th ses ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Czech Foreign Ministers review coronavirus de ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Portugal discuss bilateral ties

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.