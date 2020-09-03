Belarus' First Nuclear Power Plant to Generate Electricity by November - Energy Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The first Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant will start producing electric power by November as scheduled, the country's deputy energy minister, Mikhail Mikhadyuk, has said.

"The works are being performed on schedule, with security being the main priority for us. There is no hurry, everything is being done per the regulations, under the supervision of the Gosatomnadzor [Department of Nuclear and Radiation Safety] ... We are planning to have the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant generate its first kilowatt-hours by November," Mikhadyuk said in an interview with the Republic newspaper, out on Thursday.

The plant is being built by Atomstroyexport, a subsidiary of Russia's state-owned nuclear company, Rosatom, in the Grodno Region near the city of Astravets. It will feature two power units with VVER-1200 pressurized water reactors. The first power unit is said to be commissioned in early 2021. The second one is expected to start operating in 2022.