Belarus' Flight Control Officers Could Not Force Ryanair Plane to Land in Minsk - Official

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Belarusian flight operations officers could not force the Ryanair aircraft to land in Minsk with some threats, they only made recommendations for the crew, Oleg Kazyuchits, deputy general director of Belaeronavigatsia, a Belarusian state-owned enterprise for air navigation services, told Sputnik on Monday

"Flight operations officers do not have such powers, Belarusian air traffic controllers do not have the possibility to force the crew to make a decision, the crew themselves make a decision.

The officers can only make recommendations, since the plane is in our area of responsibility [when it flies over Belarus], but they cannot force anything, especially using threats and some bandit methods," Kazyuchits assured.