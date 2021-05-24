UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus' Flight Control Officers Could Not Force Ryanair Plane To Land In Minsk - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 01:18 PM

Belarus' Flight Control Officers Could Not Force Ryanair Plane to Land in Minsk - Official

Belarusian flight operations officers could not force the Ryanair aircraft to land in Minsk with some threats, they only made recommendations for the crew, Oleg Kazyuchits, deputy general director of Belaeronavigatsia, a Belarusian state-owned enterprise for air navigation services, told Sputnik on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Belarusian flight operations officers could not force the Ryanair aircraft to land in Minsk with some threats, they only made recommendations for the crew, Oleg Kazyuchits, deputy general director of Belaeronavigatsia, a Belarusian state-owned enterprise for air navigation services, told Sputnik on Monday

"Flight operations officers do not have such powers, Belarusian air traffic controllers do not have the possibility to force the crew to make a decision, the crew themselves make a decision.

The officers can only make recommendations, since the plane is in our area of responsibility [when it flies over Belarus], but they cannot force anything, especially using threats and some bandit methods," Kazyuchits assured.

Related Topics

Traffic Minsk Enterprise

Recent Stories

UAEREP shortlists 9 pre-proposals from fourth cycl ..

5 minutes ago

Belarus state media defends diverting Ryanair plan ..

2 minutes ago

Over 500 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered a ..

2 minutes ago

Japan's ANA begins trial of mobile app to certify ..

2 minutes ago

Japan opens mass vaccination centers in Tokyo, Osa ..

3 minutes ago

Asad inaugurates Gas supply in two villages of Gho ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.